Stop mice from moving in with these guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s that time of year when mice and other pests are looking for a place to overwinter.

Many of these creatures can sense the sun’s angle changing, leaving them scrambling for a place to live temporarily.

You can prevent this by thoroughly inspecting your home, crawl space, and garage, along with a metal material to stop mice from chewing through. The infestation always begins with an entryway.

“We recommend that you take steel wool or like metal flashing or whatever to seal those hole holes up because if you just put a expand a foam in there, they’ll chew right through that they won’t chew through the metal,” Chris Evans recommended.

Evans is a service manager with Rottler Pest Solutions. He said removing easy-to-reach food items and keeping a tidy kitchen can help, but the entryway being sealed off is the most important.

If mice have already infiltrated your home, you have options.

While a local hardware or grocery store has an arsenal of items to choose from, Evans urges everyone to read the label carefully when using poison.

A mistake in dosage or application can bleed into harming you, your children, your pets, and your yard.

Some states, like California, have banned certain rodenticides because many people have misused the product. Evans says there is also traction at a federal level to ban these.

“Everything that we use, or anything you can even buy at the store, has a label on the back. Technically, by buying that product, you’re saying I agree to follow the label. In most states, the label is the law. Well, most people, when they buy something, they just treat it however they feel fit,” Evans explained.

You can always go the natural route and adopt a feline friend, but it’s no guarantee how effective they will be.

If you are using a glue trap, avoid adding peanut butter or anything with oil, as this will counteract the trap’s sticky side and allow the mouse to walk freely with a free snack.

Any physical trap should be used cautiously and far away from unsuspecting pets or children.

