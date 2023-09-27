Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman to miss remainder of season with foot injury, coach Jimbo Fisher says

Auburn safety Caleb Wooden (12) sacks Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman (15) for a loss...
Auburn safety Caleb Wooden (12) sacks Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman (15) for a loss during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)(Sam Craft | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman will miss the remainder of the regular season with a right foot injury he sustained during last week’s win against Auburn, coach Jimbo Fisher said Wednesday.

Weigman limped off the field in the second quarter of Saturday’s game at College Station, Texas, and did not return. Max Johnson played the second half and led the Aggies to a 27-10 victory.

“He was having some pain,” Fisher said during the Southeastern Conference coaches’ teleconference. “We X-rayed and MRIed it, and it didn’t show anything. Thought it was a normal sprain. Then got a CT scan, and it showed us some things in there that they’re going to have to go in and fix and get that done.”

Johnson will start Saturday when Texas A&M plays Arkansas.

Weigman has thrown for 979 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions for the Aggies (3-1).

Johnson, an LSU transfer with starting experience, threw two touchdowns in relief of Weigman last week. Johnson started three games for A&M last season but was replaced by Weigman after he injured his hand.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

