‘Tis the season: Beware of more deer crossing the road in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As darkness comes earlier and the temperatures cool-off it’s time to start watching closely for deer as you’re driving. This past year there were 3,458 car-deer collisions in Missouri and while the firearms deer hunting season doesn’t start until November 11, it’s already deer season at area auto body shops with a lot of repairs needed for deer-related damage.

Advanced Auto Body and Frame in Bolivar has seen business pick up so much during this time of year that they wanted to do something to make customers who’ve been in a deer-related wreck feel a little better about their mishap.

“We average about 70-80 deer hits at this time of year,” said co-owner Tanya Boulware. “So about nine years ago we started a giveaway that if you come in to get your car repaired as a result of a deer hit, we send you home with a frozen turkey. We thought with the holidays coming up and being the time of year when families are gathering, it would be a great promotion. And people get really tickled. We have had a couple of people jokingly say, ‘Well if I hit a turkey do I get a deer?’ And I tell them we don’t have any deer to give away. But a part of that promotion is that we also make a monetary donation to our local Community Outreach Ministries to help our local food bank. Each dollar that we give turns into about $10 worth of food that they can provide for our community.”

That turkey giveaway is offered from September 1-January 31 each year which coincides with the time when more car-deer crashes happen. You’re likely to see more deer crossing the road because its their mating season and they tend to be more active, especially at dawn, dusk and a few hours after sunset.

“When you’re driving make sure you scan the road including looking off to the sides,” said Francis Skalicky, a Media Specialist with the Missouri Department of Conservation. “If you do see a deer crossing a road keep looking for another one as they frequently travel in groups. You don’t want to blind oncoming traffic but whenever possible use your high beams because that gives you a longer field of vision.”

Some people looking to avoid car-deer collisions will find whistle-type devices on the market that can be placed on the front of a car to produce a high-pitched frequency that is supposed to scare deer away. However, there is a lack of scientific data to back that up and a study done in 2003 concluded that the deer whistles are unlikely to produce a sound loud enough for deer to hear at a sufficient distance to avoid traffic encounters.

“We have customers who have the whistles on their vehicle but they still hit the deer,” Boulware said. “We’re personally not a big proponent of deer whistles being very effective.”

As to what to do if you do come upon a deer crossing the road?

“If you have time hit your horn,” Skalicky said. “And pump your brakes. Don’t slam on the brakes because that usually creates a driving problem too. The one thing you don’t want to do, and this sounds counterintuitive, is don’t swerve to avoid a deer that’s right in front of you. That’s because you could end up swerving into oncoming traffic or you could swerve off the road into greater difficulty causing more harm to the car or yourself. So although it sounds odd, if you can’t avoid the deer, just hit it and let insurance take it from there.”

And don’t think that the only time you need to worry about a deer crossing the road is out in a rural area.

“Regardless of whether you’re driving in the city or the country, be on the lookout,” Skalicky said. “In Springfield I’ve seen deer crossing Kearney. I’ve seen deer crossing Grand Street just east of Glenstone. I’ve seen them on Battlefield Road. So deer-vehicle awareness is not just when you’re in remote areas. Even if you’re in the city this is the time of year you need to be on the lookout.”

