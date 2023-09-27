Tornado sirens mistakenly sound in Polk County

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Residents in the northern part of Bolivar received an unexpected warning Tuesday night.

Storm sirens suddenly went off around 7 p.m., confusing Polk County residents.

“On Saturday night, we had an active tornado warning for Polk County, and the storm sirens were selected, and then somehow they were still selected last night when an alert for another agency went out,” said Emergency Management Director Brent Watkins.

Watkins says the storm systems were recently updated, but Polk County Dispatch is still trying to work out bugs in the system.

“It wasn’t really a user error. Just kind of a technical issue that we’ve discovered and putting forward shouldn’t be an issue,” he said.

The storm sirens were immediately shut off after the false alarm.

Bolivar’s Office of Emergency Management apologized for any confusion the siren misfunction caused.

