Van crashes into car, house in Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say the driver of a van is expected to be okay after crashing into a house in Springfield.

Officers responded near West Atlantic and Albertha on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the driver ran a stop sign, crashing into a car. The van then hit the porch of the house.

Police say nobody was inside the house at the time of the crash.

