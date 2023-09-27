Van crashes into car, house in Springfield neighborhood

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say the driver of a van is expected to be okay after crashing into a house in Springfield.

Officers responded near West Atlantic and Albertha on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the driver ran a stop sign, crashing into a car. The van then hit the porch of the house.

Police say nobody was inside the house at the time of the crash.

