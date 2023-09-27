What’s Going Around: Flu season readiness kits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Flu season can seem like a marathon, a never-ending cycle of sickness for some families.

“I am seeing some upper respiratory illnesses, I’ve seen some COVID, I feel like RSV and the flu are gonna follow,” said Cindy Griessel, physician assistant at Mercy.

Griessel said thinking ahead can save you more from headaches in the future.

“Nobody wants to be sick so let’s take those extra measures, especially as we hit this season,” said Griessel. “Often when we realize we don’t have Tylenol at home, we don’t have a decongestant at home, or we don’t have Sprite at home and then we’re running out to the store to get stuff and you’re going spread that amongst the people.”

GRIESSEL said there are some staples to include in your flu season kit.

“Ibuprofen and Tylenol, something for diarrhea, something for congestion,” said Griessel. “Plain Mucinex is a great decongestant, Coricidin is a decongestant, obviously putting a throwing Kleenex in there is a great idea as well as vitamin C, Vitamin D, and Zinc.”

Griessel also said, as hard as it may be, people need to stay home when they’re sick.

“I feel like we need to allow ourselves a little bit more leniency,” said Griessel. “If you’re feverish and you’re not feeling well, I would say stay home because you don’t want to spread COVID, the flu, or RSV, or any other illness.”

