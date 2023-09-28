3-year-old dead, man injured after shooting in Cleveland, Ohio, neighborhood

Cleveland police said a 3-year-old child was killed and a man was injured in a shooting Thursday. (WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb confirmed a child was shot and killed Thursday in the city’s Stockyards neighborhood.

Cleveland police said a 3-year-old boy was inside a car with his mother and 11-month-old sibling around 2:20 p.m. in the neighborhood when shots rang out.

A man was standing outside the car. The 3-year-old and man were both shot, according to police.

Cleveland first responders took the victims to a hospital, where police said the child died.

The man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Persons of interest have been detained in connection with the shooting, according to police.

Investigators are still searching for additional persons of interest.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

