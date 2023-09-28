Athletes of the Week: Brady Goodson & Stewart McDonald, Rogersville soccer

By Danielle King
Published: Sep. 27, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

After the Rogersville soccer team made back-to-back district championship appearances, two Wildcats are keeping that momentum going into this year. An effort for Stewart McDonald and Brady Goodson to cap off their senior season in a sweet way.

Stewart led the Wildcats last season in goals, but his versatility makes an even bigger impact on the team

“We have had him play pretty much every position,” said Rogersville Head Soccer Coach Brett Wubbena. “He creates so much more than he scores, we have put him in a scoring role. I think he is still more comfortable distributing and being a playmaker.”

Brady on the other hand, makes minimal saves because of the Wildcat’s heavy presence up field, but don’t mistake his lack of work with a lack of ability.

