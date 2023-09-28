Cabrera’s 511th home run lifts Tigers over Royals in completion of suspended game

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera gestures after hitting a home run off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jonathan Bowlan during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)(Jose Juarez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 511th home run and scored twice, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 8-0 Thursday in the completion of a suspended game.

Cabrera, who is retiring after the season, tied Mel Ott for 25th on the career home run list. The 40-year-old has 373 homers for Detroit, tying Norm Cash for second behind Al Kaline’s 399.

Play was suspended because of rain after four innings and an 80-minute wait on Wednesday night.

Miguel Díaz (1-0) pitched two innings for the win. Kansas City was held to four hits for the 25th time this season.

Detroit has pitched 14 shutouts. At 54-104, the Royals have their most losses since 2018.

Cabrera homered leading off the second against Jonathan Bowlan (0-1), a 26-year-old right-hander who allowed one run and three hits over two innings in his major league debut.

“I was a lot more comfortable out there than I expected — it felt like home,” Bowlan said. “I was just zoned in and pitching like I have all my life.”

Cabrera’s homer, his fourth this season, would have hit the out-of-town scoreboard before this season’s renovations lowered the fence in right-centerfield.

“It’s meaningful, because he wants to win games,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “Is it his last homer? I don’t know, but that was vintage Miggy. That’s how he hits.”

Cabrera singled in the fourth for his 3,170th hit, took second on Andy Ibañez’s double, and scored on pinch-hitter Tyler Nevin’s three-run homer.

Detroit added two runs in the fifth on Cabrera’s bases-loaded walk and Ibañez’s RBI forceout.

Jake Rogers hit a two-run homer in the eighth off Jackson Kowar.

Parker Meadows made a leaping catch at the center-field wall for the final out, denying Nelson Velazquez .

Detroit right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-0, 2.40) was to start the scheduled game against left-hander Cole Ragans (7-4, 3.11).

MOTHER NATURE

Most of the completion was played in light showers, but rain grew heavier during the fourth inning. Crew chief Marvin Hudson called for the tarp after a lengthy attempt to get the field playable to start the fifth.

UP NEXT

Royals: Kansas City returns home for a series opener against the New York Yankees, who start LHP Carlos Rodón (3-7, 5.74).

Tigers: LHP Joey Wentz (3-12, 6.45) starts Friday night’s series opener at Cleveland and RHP Cal Quantrill (3-7, 5.13).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

