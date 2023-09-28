Citizens Memorial Hospital breaks ground on $100 million expansion

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Representatives of Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar broke ground to expand their hospital. The ceremony marked the 41st anniversary of the hospital.

The new addition will include three stories, up to 117,000 square feet. The expansion effectively doubles the size of the hospital.

Patient care areas will move into the new space, including an expanded emergency department. The construction will also expand the ICU, birthing unit, and the dining area.

Construction on the new facility will start in early 2024. The total cost of the project is estimated at $100 million.

