Department of Natural Resources awards nearly $6.4 million for wastewater upgrade project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded nearly $6.4 million in financial assistance to the city of Springfield for upgrades to its wastewater collection system.

The project is estimated to cost $6.4 million and is expected to be completed by March 2025. The improvement project will feature a major rehabilitation of the public sewer system using cured-in-place pipe lining to reduce unwanted inflow and infiltration of groundwater and stormwater. The project is expected to significantly reduce sewer overflows by increasing the system’s capacity to handle peak flow events.

Project funding consists of a $4.87 million loan and a $1.5 million grant through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund. The funding provided by the department is estimated to save the city’s ratepayers $1.5 million in principal and approximately $1.6 million in interest over the loan’s 20-year term.

“To stay strong, every community needs public utilities that can meet both current and future capacity demands,” said Governor Mike Parson. “We want to help communities like Springfield keep their water treatment systems up-to-date and operating effectively. Strong communities make a strong state.”

“One of our priorities is helping Missouri communities maintain and improve their water and wastewater treatment systems,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Department of Natural Resources. “One way we do that is by offering a variety of financial assistance programs through which we can help qualified communities improve key infrastructures and improve the quality of life for Missourians.”

The Clean Water State Revolving Fund finances improvements to wastewater treatment facilities, sewer collection systems rehabilitation and extensions, combined sewer overflow corrections, and security, efficiency, and conservation measures. Communities that borrow from the fund benefit from the below-market interest rate and from assistance provided throughout their project by a department project manager.

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater, and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/water/business-industry-other-entities/financial-opportunities/financial-assistance-center.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.