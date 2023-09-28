Fact Finders: End of Daylight Saving Time near?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, November 5. That’s when we’ll fall back one hour. But one of our viewers says, I thought the end of Daylight Saving Time was a done deal. Do we have to fall back?

For those who hate the time changes twice a year, The U.S. Senate moved to stop the jumping of the clocks back and forth in 2022. The Senate passed something called the Sunshine Protection Act. It would have put us all on permanent Daylight Saving Time starting November 5. But the U.S. House failed to act.

The Department of Transportation reports this system all started in 1883. The railroads sick of dealing with some 100 conflicting sun times across the country established a four-zone system. Federal oversight of time zones started in 1918 and evolved into what we know today.

But far from everyone loves springing forward and falling back. Missouri Representative Chris Sander plans to pre-file a bill in December to keep the Show-Me-State on the same time year-round.

”For some people who you know, they need every hour of sleep. They work two jobs or three jobs and it’s really disruptive for people who manage their time on a routine schedule,” said Representative Chris Sander, (R) Jackson County. “We don’t need that in Missouri I think it is something that hurts the economy.”

The National Conference on State Legislatures reports 19 states have passed legislation approving year-round Daylight Saving Time... once Congress acts. At this point, federal law does not currently allow states to go to full-time DST. As many of you know, two states do observe permanent Standard Time (Arizona and Hawaii), and that’s allowed.

Coming back to the viewer’s question, Do we have to fall back?

There are moves to change things at the federal and state levels. But at this point, YES. We do have to fall back on November 5.

