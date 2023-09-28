Good Neighbor Week kicks off Thursday with block parties all around Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Sept. 28-Oct. 4 is Missouri Good Neighbor Week.

Missouri Good Neighbor Week was signed into law in 2022. It encourages Missourians to participate in events and activities to establish connections with their neighbors. Springfield is celebrating by holding block parties in different parks near neighborhoods across town.

Since KY3 helps sponsor the block parties. You can stop by to see on-air talent at each block party location. Below, you can see a tentative schedule of the parks we’ll be at to see if your neighborhood is nearby:

Chesterfield Park - 9/28 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Nichols Park - 9/29 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Smith Park - 10/2 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Fassnight Park - 10/3 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Sequiota Park - 10/4 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Melissa Haase with the city of Springfield said the point of getting neighbors out to their respective block parties helps strengthen the community.

“One of the purposes of Good Neighbor Week and these events locally is to bring people together and let them get to know each other in person,” Haase said. “I think when people actually meet in person and talk to each other, they kind of realize that we’re more alike than we are different. There’s a big difference in engaging with someone in person face-to-face than, for example, on social media.”

Haase also said the block parties will be a ton of fun and have plenty of activities for friends and family nearby.

“We’re gonna have free food, we’ll have ice cream provided by Hiland Dairy, I believe we’re gonna have hotdogs, we’re gonna have free entertainment provided by some of the finalists from the Route 66 talent search from the festival over the summer, and some really interesting and diverse musical acts,” Haase said. “It should be a really good time.”

