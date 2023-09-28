How the lack of childcare in the Ozarks could worsen

By Michael Hoffman
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - COVID-19-era funding for many preschool childcare programs across the country runs out at the end of the month. The news has teachers and parents already facing a childcare crisis concerned.

“We’re in a critical funding situation,” said Kimberly Shinn-Brown with the Ozarks Community Action Corporation. “We need to reevaluate how we support early care, and it needs to be funded similarly to the education system for K-12. It needs to be supported so that teachers are compensated for the high degree of skill set that they have, similarly to how public education compensates its teaching staff.”

Shinn-Brown has been in the childcare business for decades, she says these problems aren’t really new. She says how we look at early childhood education needs to change.

The funds were taken by places like the Discovery Center here in Springfield. They could use those in places, like infrastructure in their school, that made sure they could move forward, knowing the funds would someday dry up.

“Their intent was for people that received the funding and use it strategically, you know, to go into funding like that and expect it’s going to come forever and build your business model around that is not sustainable,” said Tyler Moles with the Discovery Center So throughout this whole thing we’ve been building strategically, so yes, we’ll continue to seek grants, and we have private donors. But you know, you can’t expect anything to last forever. "

Shinn-Brown says the current system creates a domino effect.

“Infant toddler care is the most expensive care, and it’s subsidized by preschool slots,” said Shinn-Brown. “So when preschool slots, when programs can’t fill preschool slots, then they can’t afford to offer infant toddler care either. Because both of them are coupled together in the funding stream, these dollars that came in programs use them in a variety of ways.”

Christy Davis, director of Early Childhood and Parents As Teachers for Springfield Public Schools, says though it is a very serious problem if we work together, we can fix it.

“But I also think that we have a lot of committed people in our community and in our state that are not going to allow, you know, this crisis to become as dire as it could be. We are committed to making some real change and to develop some solutions that will be that will work for all families,” said Davis.

