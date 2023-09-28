Missouri two-headed snake so rare conservation center holding event to celebrate it

BRANSON, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s time to celebrate a rare find, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The department plans to hold a birthday party to honor the sixth birthday of Tiger-Lily, a two-headed western rat snake, housed at the Ruth and Henning Conservation Area Scenic Overlook in Branson.

According to the conservation center the snakes are identical twins that are conjoined and never completely separated.

The center said teenagers found the snake under a deck near Hurley, Missouri, shortly after it hatched in the fall of 2017. The teenagers thought it was a copperhead, because of the young snake’s markings. After getting a closer look they realized it was a rat snake and caught it.

Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery & Conservation Center provided a picture of its rare rat snake, identical twins conjoined when they hatched. (Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery & Conservation Center)

The teenagers later donated it to Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery and Conservation Center in Branson. The snake turned black as they turned older.

“Many conjoined snakes do not survive long. Sometimes it is because not everything is connected and one head withers. Sometimes it is because they have trouble moving (2 brains giving the same body conflicting messages) and can’t escape predators,” Leah Eden, Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery & Conservation Center, said.

Tiger-Lily had a skin tear in the neck area between the 2 heads when they arrived at the conservation center because they were pulling opposite directions trying to get away from each other.

That isn’t the only trouble they had to overcome.

“It took them a while to figure out how to work together to crawl,” Eden said. “Both heads eat, but not at the same time because they share an esophagus and would choke if both heads try to swallow at the same time. We place a small cup over one head while the other head swallows, then switch heads.”

Eden said conjoined twin snakes are incredibly rare.

“We don’t know how many are born each year because most die within a few days from defects or predation,” Eden said.

The birthday party for Tiger-Lily is planned for Oct. 7. Just like other birthday parties there will be games, photo opportunities and crafts. Unlike other birthday parties, people attending the celebration will have a chance to touch a snake.

