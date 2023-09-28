OZARKS UNSOLVED: Lebanon, Mo., family of 12-year-old pleas for hit-and-run driver to come forward

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Police and family members are searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a 12-year-old Lebanon girl in 2019.

Maxine Sherrer, Jailei’s grandmother, still has the toy car she bought her granddaughter. If she were still here today, Jailei would be 16 and most likely a new driver with many of her friends. Instead, a hit-and-run driver ended her life four years ago. Her grandmother can’t forget that day.

”My grandson came inside and told me that Jailei had been hit. I thought he was just playing with me,” said Sherrer.

Lebanon Police Department has been searching through hundreds of leads with no arrests.

“What if it was one of their grandkids or something,” said Sherrer.

Police say the only lead is the person who hit Jailei might have been in a black truck. They need someone who knows what happened to come forward. Jailei’s grandmother says the memorial alongside State Highway 5 can be tough to see.

”It’s hard a lot of times, especially when I go to take it down when we mow and stuff. There have been some times where I thought about taking it down, people just kept telling me you need to put it back,” said Sherrer.

She wants the driver to know wherever they are.

”Do the right thing. You know, it might take us some time. But I’m sure eventually, you know most of the family could forgive you for what you’ve done. I just feel like we need, you know, justice for her,” said Sherrer.

If you have any information, call the Lebanon Police Tipline at 417-991-2344.

