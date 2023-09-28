Pause on SNAP work requirements to end Oct. 1

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When the federal government declared a public health emergency because of COVID-19 in 2020, the work requirement for SNAP benefits was put on hold. That pause will soon end.

Caitlyn Whaley with the Missouri Department of Social Services says those using SNAP have until October 1 to provide proof of work or training to keep those benefits.

“You don’t have to have a job, period,” said Whaley. “There are a number of ways that you can fulfill that 80-hour requirement. In addition, there are a number of individuals who use the program that will meet some type of exemption.”

SNAP is a beneficial tool for some families in the Ozarks to access vital food for low-income families to supplement their grocery shopping. Jordan Browning with the Ozarks Food Harvest says SNAP benefits play a large role in food insecurity.

“For every meal Feeding America provides, SNAP provides nine,” said Browning. “So that is a significant amount of food we have to make up for. We are doing that after a nearly 60 percent decline in the federal food we are receiving from the USDA. So, we are having to purchase more food to meet that demand in the community, and that makes things very, very difficult.”

With little time remaining, those who haven’t turned in their proof of work could jeopardize their benefits.

“I would encourage people to turn it in sooner rather than later because it does take the agency some time to process the information, and I know there a lot of people out there that depend on the benefits to feed themselves and feed their families,” said Whaley.

The Ozarks Food Harvest assists nearly 1,300 of the more than 330,000 families applying and navigating the application process for SNAP benefits.

“People in these situations are already struggling, so this is like kind of shoving someone while they are already down. It’s not necessarily helping them become employed faster. It just helps them go future into poverty, which isn’t what anyone wants,” said Browning.

DSS says it is working to process all the applications and paperwork quickly.

“We want everyone who is eligible for these benefits to receive them,” said Whaley. “We also understand that people who are experiencing poverty already have a lot going on in their lives, and it is challenging for them to sometimes meet these requirements, so we are doing everything we can.”

If you received a letter that you are required to submit proof of work, you can either visit your local Family Support Division or submit it online by clicking here.

