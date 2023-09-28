Road work at major Springfield intersection hopes to ease traffic woes

yield sign
yield sign(KY3)
By Frances Watson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A minor change to a major intersection in Springfield promises to ease traffic woes.

“It is kind of scary to drive through here,” said Emma Rose White.

She and Jessyca Ault say they travel through the intersection of National Avenue and Sunshine Street in Springfield frequently.

“We go to Target, Walmart. When we go to the mall we have to go through here,” said Ault.

Like many of the 70,000 drivers who travel this route each day, they say traffic can be hectic.

White said, “It’s usually backed up here and the light over there.”

“It is a very busy intersection. It’s one of the busiest in the city,” said Brett Foster, principal engineer with Springfield.

He says the city is working on alleviating the gridlock often associated with this area of town.

“It’s the only corner of the intersection that doesn’t have that island that separates the right turn lane from traffic. It allows that right-turn movement to keep going somewhat and provides a little more storage for vehicles. It helps reduce that backup on eastbound Sunshine that we see today,” said Foster.

Crews will be constructing a right-turn lane from eastbound Sunshine to southbound National Avenue. They will also install an island to protect people waiting to cross the street. Upgrades to the signal lights are also part of the plan.

The construction is slated to cost taxpayers $235,000. The project is being paid for by the 1/8 cent transportation sales tax approved by voters.

Foster said, “This project is a fairly simple project but it will be impactful.”

White and Ault say they’re ready for the traffic relief and hope everyone packs their patience while the 5-week project is being completed.

“People have road rage and all that stuff. It can be scary. So just look out for other people too,” said Ault.

The project is set to start on Monday and will last at least a month.

Most of the work will be done during ‘off-peak’ hours but there will be detours.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

