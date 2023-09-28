Saturday (Sept. 30) is time to sign-up for Help for Hope’s annual Christmas assistance for financially struggling families

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For 42 years the Springfield non-profit organization known as “Help Give Hope” has helped needy children and their families have a Merry Christmas. People wanting to receive help from this program must sign-up in-person this Saturday, September 30 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at 2809 North Cedarbrook Avenue just a few blocks north of Kearney on Springfield’s northside.

With their 30,000 square-foot warehouse Help Give Hope has grown over the last four decades to become a year-round charity that provides assistance to families in crisis from providing rent, utility, gas and grocery vouchers to donating used cars. But their Christmas assistance program is what started it all back in 1981. Since 2006 the organization has assisted almost 2,600 families and over 9,000 children during the holiday season and given out 4,544 bikes, over 600 twin beds to children who did not have a bed, 82 cribs and 133 Kitchen tables.

The funding for the program comes from donations and an annual garage sale at the warehouse that accounts for most of the money.

“The garage sale this year was a tremendous success,” said Murray Beairsto, the Executive Director of Help Give Hope. “And we hope to help between 200-250 families. The kids get $100 worth of toys and we look at what other needs they have as a family. Do they need beds? Do they need a kitchen table and chairs? All of those things are how we help those families have a good holiday season.”

One of those working as a volunteer at the sign-up on Saturday is Tabetha Patrom, who knows exactly where the struggling families are coming from because she’s been on the receiving end herself of the Help Give Hope Christmas project.

“It’s extremely emotional,” she said of working at the sign-up table. “I’ve cried quite a few times while signing people up.”

A mother of four children who’ve all had to deal with health problems, Tabetha spends a lot of time driving to Kansas City and St. Louis for her kids medical appointments.

“My children have gotten use to the lifestyle of just scraping by,” she said of the family’s financial struggles. “I couldn’t even think about getting help for Christmas because I was more concerned about just keeping them alive. But Help Give Hope was really a godsend because whenever it comes Christmastime there’s actually gifts underneath the Christmas tree. Every year that’s a big shock to them because they don’t think they’re going to get anything. Now that they’re old enough the kiddos and I all volunteer for Help Give Hope because it’s important to give back. It’s just our small way of saying ‘thank you’ for all they’ve done. There are tons of less fortunate families than mine and I know how it feels for me. So if I can help in any way that’s what I’m going to do.”

“You really do see these families panic because it’s stressful not to be able to provide Christmas for their children,” Beairstro explained. “When they come into the warehouse in mid-December to pick-up their gifts, the tears of the overwhelmed families is just amazing to watch.”

How do you know if you qualify?

Your gross monthly income must be at-or-below the following guidelines:

1 person- monthly income of $2,248

Family of 2- monthly income of $3,040

Family of 3- monthly income of $3,833

Family of 4- monthly income of $4,625

Family of 5- monthly income of $5,417

Family of 6- monthly income of $6,210

Family of 7- monthly income of $7,002

Family of 8- monthly income of $7,795

When you come to the sign-up you MUST have the following:

Social Security Cards for all family members in your house ( not eligible without this information)

Contact phone number, mailing address, physical address, email address

Monthly amounts of assistance you receive (child support, food stamps, Tanif, etc.)

Be prepared to schedule home visit at this time.

“We will work out a time to come visit them in their home to get a better idea of what their situation is,” Beairsto said. “When you have hundreds of families coming to the sign-up you don’t have time to go into any depth. We’re just getting the basic information from them. Once we have the more in-depth meeting at their home, we will create their wish list, shop for the items, wrap them and then distribute it to them. But if we are unable to help a family because of our financial restrictions, we will automatically put them in with Crosslines and they will be helped. Every family that applies is automatically helped.”

