Taste of the Ozarks: Italian Spaghetti Squash

Italian Spaghetti Squash

2 Spaghetti Squash halved and seeds removed

4 Tbsp olive oil

4 oz Softened goat cheese

3 Italian sausages cut into ½ inch slices

2 Cups marinara sauce

2 Cups mozzarella cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Brush the inside of squash with olive oil and bake for 40 minutes or until inside is soft and easy to shred. Allow to cool. Saute sausage until golden brown and set aside. Once squash is cool enough to handle use a fork to remove all of the squash from the shell into a large bowl. In another bowl combine marinara and goat cheese and stir until blended. Add sausage and sauce mixture to shredded squash and stir until all ingredients are incorporated. Add mixture back to squash shells and top with mozzarella cheese. Place in 350 degree oven for 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and squash has an internal temperature of 160 degrees.

