Taste of the Ozarks: Italian Spaghetti Squash

Taste of the Ozarks: Italian Spaghetti Squash
Taste of the Ozarks: Italian Spaghetti Squash(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Substitute squash for the noodles next time you make spaghetti. Here’s the recipe.

Italian Spaghetti Squash

  • 2 Spaghetti Squash halved and seeds removed
  • 4 Tbsp olive oil
  • 4 oz Softened goat cheese
  • 3 Italian sausages cut into ½ inch slices
  • 2 Cups marinara sauce
  • 2 Cups mozzarella cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Brush the inside of squash with olive oil and bake for 40 minutes or until inside is soft and easy to shred. Allow to cool. Saute sausage until golden brown and set aside. Once squash is cool enough to handle use a fork to remove all of the squash from the shell into a large bowl. In another bowl combine marinara and goat cheese and stir until blended. Add sausage and sauce mixture to shredded squash and stir until all ingredients are incorporated. Add mixture back to squash shells and top with mozzarella cheese. Place in 350 degree oven for 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and squash has an internal temperature of 160 degrees.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theft investigation at the Walgreens at Kansas and Kearney
Several hundred dollars stolen from a Walgreens in Springfield, Mo.
Persimmon seeds try to predict coming winter season
First Alert Weather: A piece of popular folklore tries to predict the coming winter season
Online shoppers: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from Temu
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from Temu
Time change
Fact Finders: End of Daylight Saving Time near?
In May - a health alert from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, stated two...
Missouri Highway Patrol reports an increase in Xylazine in Ozarks

Latest News

These brie bites are the perfect hors d’oeuvre and so simple.
Cooking with Kaitlyn: Brie bites three different ways
Taste of the Ozarks: Butternut Squash and Bacon Soup
Taste of the Ozarks: Bacon Butternut Squash Soup
Chef Nicole shares the recipe.
Taste of the Ozarks: Butternut Squash and Bacon Soup
Orange Thyme Chicken is a delicious fast and easy recipe that's perfect for a week night dinner.
Cooking with Kaitlyn: Orange Thyme Chicken