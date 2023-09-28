A thief gets away with money from a vape shop in Springfield, Mo.
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are trying to find the person who stole money from a vape shop Thursday morning. The shop is located in a strip mall in the 1300 block of Grand Street, near Fort Avenue. The break-in happened just before 5:00.
Officers set up a perimeter near the business to try and find the person. Police say they know who they are looking for.
