A thief gets away with money from a vape shop in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are trying to find the person who stole money from a vape shop Thursday morning. The shop is located in a strip mall in the 1300 block of Grand Street, near Fort Avenue. The break-in happened just before 5:00.

Officers set up a perimeter near the business to try and find the person. Police say they know who they are looking for.

