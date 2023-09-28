What a catch! Crews catch 400-pound stingray along Atlantic coast

A Connecticut Fish and Wildlife crew caught a 400-pound stingray in the Long Island Sound on...
A Connecticut Fish and Wildlife crew caught a 400-pound stingray in the Long Island Sound on Wednesday.(Connecticut Fish and Wildlife)
By Evan Sobol and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A crew surveying the Long Island Sound ended up catching a 400-pound stingray this week.

Officials with Connecticut Fish and Wildlife said the stingray was more than 6 feet long and 5 feet wide.

“These gentle giants are found along the Atlantic coast from New England to Florida but are relatively rare in the Long Island Sound,” the crew shared.

The animals have venomous spines on their tail, but officials said they are not aggressive. The stingrays are also not frequently found in shallow areas where people swim.

Wildlife officials shared a picture of the catch on Wednesday, showing the stingray laying on its back under the supervision of crews from the Long Island Sound Trawl Survey.

“Our crew quickly took some measurements and immediately returned the stingray to the water to watch it swim away alive and well,” officials with Connecticut Fish and Wildlife said.

According to Connecticut officials, the Long Island Sound Trawl Survey team measures the abundance of animals in the Long Island Sound.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theft investigation at the Walgreens at Kansas and Kearney
Several hundred dollars stolen from a Walgreens in Springfield, Mo.
Persimmon seeds try to predict coming winter season
First Alert Weather: A piece of popular folklore tries to predict the coming winter season
Online shoppers: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from Temu
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from Temu
Time change
Fact Finders: End of Daylight Saving Time near?
In May - a health alert from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, stated two...
Missouri Highway Patrol reports an increase in Xylazine in Ozarks

Latest News

On Your Side: What to buy in October
On Your Side: What to buy in October
Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe awarded Missouri Public Safety Medals to 18 first responders...
Several from the Ozarks honored with Missouri Public Safety Medals
KY3 Missouri Capitol Bureau Chief Joe McLean reports.
Several from the Ozarks honored with Missouri Public Safety Medals
A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional...
Fan who tried to bring emotional support alligator denied entry into Phillies game