On Your Side: What to buy in October

If you’re a bride-to-be, buy your invitations and wedding dress now. It’s off-season for weddings. Now is really when you can negotiate for a lower price. Save even more by booking your venue on a weekday.

October is the last month of Daylight Saving Time. You know the phrase, “change your clocks, change your batteries.” Prices are slashed for smoke detectors and batteries. It is the only time you will see any real price change in these products.

Historically, October is one of the best times to buy jeans. The cold-weather staples are on shelves now following back-to-school season with hefty discounts.

Start on that Christmas Wish List. Amazon recently announced the Fall Prime Day sale. Prime Big Deal Days will be held on Tuesday, October 10, and Wednesday, October 11. You can expect most items to be on sale. Shop with a plan because sometimes sellers run out of items.

Finally, Halloween costumes and candy. You know how this works. The later you buy your Halloween costume, the more you’ll save. However, the closer we get to October 31, selection dwindles. When is the best time to buy Halloween candy? If you have self-control, buy it now and store it. Or wait until a few days before Halloween because retailers want clear shelves for Christmas goodies.

