11th annual Springfield Memorial Stair Climb going on Saturday to honor 9/11 victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 11th annual Springfield Memorial Stair Climb is going on Saturday morning to honor those first responders who lost their lives during 9/11.

The climb starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday at Plaster Stadium.

Community members, as well as first responders, will climb the equivalent of 110 stories, to mark the amount of stories in the World Trade Center.

Chief Jim Lubbert with the Springfield Memorial Stair Climb says that an event like this is crucial to remember those lost.

“It’s important that we teach that not only to our fire service members but also remember because that is what we promised that we would never forget. And so we want to ensure that we don’t forget, and we hold this annual event as long as we can,” said Lubbert.

The event costs $35 to register. All proceeds go to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. You can find out more and register here.

