Arrowhead Stadium to host second concert for country music artist Morgan Wallen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Tuesday, country music star Morgan Wallen announced he would perform at Arrowhead Stadium next summer.

He has now updated those plans.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium revealed Friday morning that Wallen is adding a show.

Wallen’s “One Night At A Time” shows will take place on Aug. 1 and Aug. 2. The concert will also feature Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith and Ella Langley.

They are the first concerts announced at the home of the Chiefs for next year.

Arrowhead Stadium has hosted Luke Combs, Taylor Swift (twice), Ed Sheeran, and Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks. Beyonce’s “Renaissance” World Tour stop will take place on Oct. 1.

Wallen is currently in the middle of the tour, which was already planned to run through June 2024.

Here is a list of the new dates:

April 4, 2024 – Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN

April 20, 2024 – Vaught-Hemingway Stadium – Oxford, MS

May 2, 2024 – Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN

June 20, 2024 – U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN

June 27, 2024 – Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO

July 11, 2024 – Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL

July 18, 2024 – Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC

July 25, 2024 – AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Aug. 1-2, 2024 – Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO

Aug. 8, 2024 – Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV

