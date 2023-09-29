Bolivar tax levy increase on November ballot would partner school district with OTC

(KY3)
By Savannah Harrison
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:49 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A proposed tax levy increase on the November 7 ballot in Bolivar would partner the Bolivar School District with Ozarks Technical Community College.

The levy, which would be an operational levy increase of 20 cents per $100 of assessed value, would go straight to OTC to offer tuition discounts to those who live in the Bolivar School District, not just students.

The increase would cost homeowners just under $4 a month. Bolivar School District locals would then be able to save $60 per credit hour at OTC.

The measure is called BoMOTC and has backing from Governor Mike Parson as well as other legislators in the state.

Bolivar Superintendent Dr. Richard Asbill is encouraging voters to pass this measure to benefit the whole community.

“You know, it’s it’s one less trip to the coffee shop, and that that month, when you’re really looking at it and breaking it down. But the investment is pretty significant. Within the first credit hour, you’ve made up that portion that is going to cost,” said Asbill. “So this is about a universal investment in a tuition that you’re going to receive an immediate payback come right back to Polk County.”

If this measure passes, the governor is then looking to move state funds to build an OTC campus in Bolivar.

If that happens, Asbill says the payback won’t only be in tuition costs, but also travel costs, and will help keep people in the workforce in Bolivar and surrounding areas.

“What we’re saying is we’re going to save you money and tuition cost, and then we’re going to potentially save you travel cost and time,” said Asbill. “This is a great opportunity for them to look at career and technical training offered through OTC. It does also allow those people to stay right here in Polk County.”

To read more on this measure, you can visit here.

