Camdenton city leaders discuss bringing in a new community center

By Marina Silva
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - City of Camdenton officials want to get a community center, but the costs are just too high right now. They still plan to keep trying.

“We’ve done a lot of surveys, and a lot of research, and the number one thing that people want in this area out of a community center is an indoor walking track. I think the closest one we have is at the YMCA over in Osage Beach,” said City Administrator Jeff Hooker.

The plans have a walking track, meeting space, and places for birthday parties.

”We have the ground bought, we have the plans done, everything is paid for. Where we got stopped, basically, was probably COVID,” said Hooker.

The city has $2 million saved up, but it’s just not enough to cover the bidding of the project.

”We bid it in May of 2020. And the bids came in at 5.8 or 5.9,” said Hooker.

Which is more than double the figure.

”We don’t want to throw that whole $2 million into the actual project. Because we want to keep at least half of that for operating expenses,” said Hooker.

The city could bring the project back up for discussion again soon when its debt is not as high.

“After the city hall and police department are paid for in March of 2024, the city is debt free,” said Hooker.

