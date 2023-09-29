Douglas County, Mo. woman charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Douglas County, Mo. is facing drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop.

According to online court records, Jessica January is charged with two counts of drug trafficking and possession of methamphetamine.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, September 26th, January was pulled over for swerving all over the road.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found 73 grams of methamphetamine, and 600 grams of fentanyl inside plastic wrappers in her vehicle.

January is scheduled to appear in court on October 12th.

The drugs that the Douglas County Sheriff's Office says were found in Jessica January's vehicle. (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.