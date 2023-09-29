GOOD NEIGHBOR WEEK BLOCK PARTIES: Why getting to know your neighbors helps with safety and security

The Chesterfield Neighborhood in Springfield celebrates 'Good Neighbor Week.'
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 and the city of Springfield are focusing on community safety and security.

Thursday kicked off the first Good Neighbor Week block party to unite neighbors. Neighbors from the Greater Parkcrest, Seminole, and Mark Twain area all gathered at Chesterfield Park to get to know one another and to build a stronger community feel.

“We’re a community. We’re there to look out for each other,” said Rudy Widmar, a Mark Twain neighborhood resident. “We need to know our neighbors and understand the situations they’re in.”

It’s a partnership with the city of Springfield to celebrate Good Neighbor Week, which was signed into law in 2022.

”For safety, it’s good for helping neighbors next door, and if they need something, you’re aware of it,” said Ken Brooks, President of the Parkcrest Greater Neighborhood Association.

Brooks says he has seen how a tight-knit community can change people’s lives.

”My neighbor will call me if I’m out of town and they find somebody at my house that doesn’t belong there,” said Steve Arvig, neighbor. “I love things like this, and it’s one of the reasons I moved to the Midwest.”

If you missed Thursday’s block party, there are four more.

You can see KY3 on-air talent at each block party location. Below, you can see a tentative schedule of the parks to see if your neighborhood is nearby:

  • Chesterfield Park - 9/28 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Nichols Park - 9/29 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Smith Park - 10/2 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Fassnight Park - 10/3 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Sequiota Park - 10/4 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

