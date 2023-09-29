Health department confirms 4 cases of bats with rabies in Greene County in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department confirmed a fourth case of rabies found in bats in the county.

Nationally, around 6,000-8,000 animals contract rabies, according to the University of Missouri. Fewer than half of one percent of all bats become rabid. While mostly a virus in the animal kingdom, it is known to spread to humans.

“I think with the state, the average number is 55 for the state,” says Kit Baumgartner with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. “No, it’s not even that bad within the state.”

In September, the health department confirmed its fourth case of rabies found in a bat.

“Even though that number is low, it proves it is still prevalent in the community,” says Baumgartner.

So, what should you do if you think your pet has been bitten by an animal with the rabies virus? Dr. Phillip Brown at Animal Care Center says you should isolate your pet.

“The best thing is prevention. Keep your pets immunized,” says Dr. Brown.

Brown says there are two different types of rabies for animals, and not all will have the fate of Old Yeller.

“You also have what we call a dumb form of rabies. They are more subdued. They don’t drink water. They don’t eat as well. They might develop a loose stool. It’s undetectable, just visually.” says Dr. Brown.

It can take ten days to four months for your pet to show signs of rabies.

If a rabid animal bites you or a loved one, Norrie Bradley with CoxHealth says the critical thing is to get yourself checked out as soon as possible.

“Notifying a health care provider, whether that is your primary care physician, notifying the health department, they will ask you similar questions, how the animal was acting and how you came in close contact with it,” says Bradley.

Bradley says you can clean the bite area with warm soap and water before visiting a healthcare provider.

“So fever, chills, neck stiffness can occur, agitated or restlessness for the person. Burning or prickling sensation that radiates to the core from the bite,” says Bradley.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department recommends you stay away from bats and call them if one is in your home. Try to keep it outside or in a single room in your home.

