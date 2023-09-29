Missouri high school teacher is put on leave after school officials discover her page on porn site

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri high school teacher says she has been placed on leave after officials discovered that she was performing on a pornography website to supplement her salary.

Brianna Coppage, 28, who taught English at St. Clair High School, says her teaching days are probably over, but she acknowledged she knew the risks.

Coppage told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she was put on leave on Wednesday after being interviewed by two administrators. Her access to school email and other software was suspended while the district investigates, she said.

“It was kind of always like this cloud hanging over my head like I never knew when I would be discovered,” Coppage said in an interview. “Then, about two weeks ago, my husband and I were told that people were finding out about it. So I knew this day was coming.”

Superintendent Kyle Kruse said in a statement that the district was “recently notified that an employee may have posted inappropriate media on one or more internet sites.”

“The district has engaged legal counsel to conduct a comprehensive investigation into this matter,” Kruse wrote. “Actions taken as a result of the investigation will be in accordance with board policy and with guidance from legal counsel.”

St. Clair is about 55 miles southwest of St. Louis. The high school has about 750 students.

Coppage said she joined the OnlyFans website over the summer to supplement her salary as a second-year teacher. She taught English to freshmen and sophomores and made about $42,000 last year, according to the newspaper’s public pay database. She said she’s earned an additional $8,000 to $10,000 per month performing on OnlyFans.

Coppage said she chose the site because its content is available only to subscribers and she thought it would help protect her identity. She said she didn’t know how the district learned of her account. She insisted no content was filmed or posted while she was on school grounds.

“I’m very aware that I am probably never going to teach again, but that was kind of the risk I knew I was taking. I am sad about that. I do miss my students,” she said.

But Coppage said her account has gained about 100 new subscribers since word began to surface. She has more than doubled her subscription price and plans to continue posting on the site.

“I do not regret joining OnlyFans. I know it can be taboo, or some people may believe that it is shameful, but I don’t think sex work has to be shameful,” Coppage said. “I do just wish things just happened in a different way.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
Department of Corrections announces early release date for Gypsy Blancharde
18-point doe harvested
Bow hunter harvests 18-point doe in Shell Knob, Mo.
In May - a health alert from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, stated two...
Missouri Highway Patrol reports an increase in Xylazine in Ozarks
Time change
Fact Finders: End of Daylight Saving Time near?
Ozarks Unsolved: Police are searching for hit-and-run driver who killed 11-year-old in Lebanon,...
OZARKS UNSOLVED: Lebanon, Mo., family of 12-year-old pleas for hit-and-run driver to come forward

Latest News

Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
WANTED: Police searching for man suspected of robbing Springfield, Mo., bank
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
WANTED: Police searching for man suspected of robbing Springfield, Mo., bank
The Missouri Capitol, which is home to the state House and Senate, is shown on Aug. 31, 2023 in...
KY3 Digital Extra: Abortion ballot language, federal government shutdown highlight busy week in Missouri politics
KY3's Anna Johnson goes one-on-one with Missouri Capitol Bureau Chief Joe McLean regarding the...
KY3 Digital Extra: Abortion ballot language, federal government shutdown highlight busy week in Missouri politics