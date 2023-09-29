New 911 dispatch center opens in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - A new dispatch center will take emergency calls across Lawrence County.

The new 911 center will handle calls for Aurora, Freistatt, Halltown, Marionville, Miller, Mount Vernon, Pierce City, Verona, Stotts City, and Northern Monett.

The idea of this new facility has been in the works for years.

“In 2019, we passed a half-cent tax to fund 911 in Lawrence County. Prior to that, it was funded by a landline tax, and as everyone knows, people don’t have a lot of landlines in their homes, so that funding mechanism was decreasing. So by passing the sales tax, we were able to generate enough funds,” says Schulte.

Lawrence County Officials say this new dispatch center will bring law enforcement, fire, and medical under one roof.

“We are here, no matter what facility we would be in. We’re here to do the right thing. We’re here to serve the citizens of Lawrence County,” she said.

Emergency crews say this new dispatch center will improve public safety by being right in the center of Lawrence County.

