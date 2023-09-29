NSYNC reunites to drop first single in over 20 years

The popular boy band NSYNC is back together after releasing a new song for the "Trolls Band...
The popular boy band NSYNC is back together after releasing a new song for the "Trolls Band Together" movie soundtrack.(MTV / YouTube)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - NSYNC officially released a new song Friday, the first they’ve recorded together in 21 years.

The song “Better Place” is from the soundtrack to the upcoming “Trolls Band Together” movie.

NSYNC member Justin Timberlake voices one of the characters in the film.

The ‘90s boy band reunited earlier this month for an appearance at the 2023 Video Music Awards, where they presented the best pop video award to Taylor Swift.

Donning coordinating suits, Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez shared the stage with Swift.

Bass handed her a friendship bracelet, just as fans do at the superstar’s shows.

“You’re pop personified,” she told the group.

The last time they were on stage together was at the same awards ceremony in 2013.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
Department of Corrections announces early release date for Gypsy Blancharde
18-point doe harvested
Bow hunter harvests 18-point doe in Shell Knob, Mo.
In May - a health alert from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, stated two...
Missouri Highway Patrol reports an increase in Xylazine in Ozarks
Time change
Fact Finders: End of Daylight Saving Time near?
Ozarks Unsolved: Police are searching for hit-and-run driver who killed 11-year-old in Lebanon,...
OZARKS UNSOLVED: Lebanon, Mo., family of 12-year-old pleas for hit-and-run driver to come forward

Latest News

Tax levy increase on the November ballot would partner the Bolivar School District with OTC
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion after long drought of winners
FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
UAW strikes spread to Ford plant in Chicago, GM factory near Lansing, Michigan
KY3's Savannah Harrison reports.
Tax levy increase on the November ballot would partner the Bolivar School District with OTC
Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks during a briefing with...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks at Joint Chiefs chair Milley’s farewell