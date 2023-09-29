Ozarks Life: Good Neighbor Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The saying goes, “good fences make good neighbors.”

But is that what a “good” person does in their Ozarks Life?

“I’ll help anybody in the world,” Dr. Gwen Burns said. “But I don’t want to ask for help.”

Last year, help was what Gwen needed when her husband, Steve, was diagnosed with a devastating form of cancer called multiple myeloma.

“For a year,” Gwen said, “I didn’t know if I’d ever see him walk again.”

With Steve’s future in question, the present was a challenge for Gwen.

“Having scoliosis there’s some limitations to my mobility,” Gwen said concerned about getting her mail and taking out her trash, “and I have a very slanted driveway.”

But that’s what neighbors are for.

Cindy and Ray Sullens stepped up to take out the Burns’ trash, roll the bin to the curb, get their mail, shovel their driveway, and later mow their yard.

“I call them my neighbor angels,” Gwen said.

“It’s just really a matter of loving others and common courtesy and decency,” Ray said who is a minister at Kansas Expressway Church of Christ.

“I was so thankful that someone was there,” Steve added, “that would step up and take care of (my wife) the way they did.”

“Do not fall for the lie that being a good neighbor is someone who’s quiet and leaves everybody alone,” David Burton, the community development director with the University of Missouri Extension Office said.

Burton’s idea to celebrate a full week of being a good neighbor went to Jeff City. It was introduced by his representative, Bishop Davidson, and was signed into law in June of 2022 making it the first bill of its kind for the nation.

“Every single day you can do something that improves the life of your neighbors and your neighborhood in both small and big ways,” Burton said.

David’s hope is this one week, will grow to be second nature for Missourians.

“People who are more engaged, have more friendships,” Burton said. “If they have more friendships, they’re more likely to be civically involved. And that’s the end goal.”

