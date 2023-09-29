Pictures: The Chesterfield Neighborhood in Springfield celebrates ‘Good Neighbor Week’

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 and the city of Springfield partnered to celebrate the beginning of ‘Good Neighbor Week’ in Springfield.

Caption

The first of five block parties happened Thursday night in the Chesterfield neighborhood. Those attending enjoyed free ice cream, live music, and science experiments from the KY3 First Alert Weather Team.

Future Block Parties:

  • Nichols Park - 9/29 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Smith Park - 10/2 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Fassnight Park - 10/3 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Sequiota Park - 10/4 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

