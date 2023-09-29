Pictures: The Chesterfield Neighborhood in Springfield celebrates ‘Good Neighbor Week’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 and the city of Springfield partnered to celebrate the beginning of ‘Good Neighbor Week’ in Springfield.

The first of five block parties happened Thursday night in the Chesterfield neighborhood. Those attending enjoyed free ice cream, live music, and science experiments from the KY3 First Alert Weather Team.

Future Block Parties:

Nichols Park - 9/29 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Smith Park - 10/2 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Fassnight Park - 10/3 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Sequiota Park - 10/4 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

