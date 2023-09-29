Pulaski County, Mo. woman killed in head-on crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Dixon, Mo. was killed in a head-on crash Thursday morning.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 28 when a truck veered into oncoming traffic. The truck hit Rose Carter’s vehicle. Carter, 67, was killed in the crash. The truck driver, Lucas Gann from St. Robert, Mo. was flown to a local hospital with serious injuries.

