SPONSORED The Place: Tailgate Friday: MSU vs. Southern Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We are at Missouri State University with Boomer Bear discussing the football game against Southern Illinois happening on Saturday, September 30th. They will be traveling to Southern Illinois and the game will be at 4 p.m.

For more information go to https://missouristatebears.com/sports/football.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.