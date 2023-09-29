SPONSORED The Place: Tailgate Friday: MSU vs. Southern Illinois

We are at Missouri State University with Boomer Bear discussing Saturday's football game against Southern Illinois.
By Alyssa Kelly
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We are at Missouri State University with Boomer Bear discussing the football game against Southern Illinois happening on Saturday, September 30th. They will be traveling to Southern Illinois and the game will be at 4 p.m.

For more information go to https://missouristatebears.com/sports/football.

