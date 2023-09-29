Springfield man charged in chase that led to a crash involving a tow truck

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has been charged in a chase that led to a crash along Sunshine Street near Kansas Expressway this week.

According to online court records, 45-year-old Dameon Horton is charged with resisting arrest while creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death, second-degree assault, and armed criminal action.

According to Greene County investigators, on Monday, a deputy attempted to stop a red BMW near the intersection of Kansas Avenue and Mount Vernon Street. The deputy says Horton sped up and drove away from the deputy.

Horton continued driving, failing to stop for stop signs five different times, then failed to stop for a red traffic light and five other traffic lights. Police say Horton reached speeds of 100 mph during the chase, where the posted speed limit was 45 mph. Police also say he crossed the road many times, driving into oncoming traffic on Kansas Expressway.

Deputies attempted to stop the car, and that failed, but the suspect’s car hit a concrete median and lost a tire.

Kansas Expressway chase and arrest (KY3)

The suspect then hit a nearby tow truck and a light pole at the intersection of Sunshine Street and Kansas Expressway. According to court documents, Horton had two passengers in the BMW. Police say one of the passengers broke her back in the crash with the tow truck.

The second passenger gave officers a written statement and said Horton appeared to be under the influence of drugs at the time of the chase. The statement also said the first passenger kept telling Horton to stop because they were scared, but he refused.

When offices were talking with Horton, they noticed he was wobbly, staggered while walking, and spoke in a whisper. Officers also noticed the smell of intoxicants on his breath.

Court documents also say Horton is affiliated with the Inglewood Family Gangsters and has several violent and dangerous crime convictions. He is being held in the Greene County Jail without bond and will have two hearings next week and a preliminary hearing on October 17.

