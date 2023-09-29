Suicide prevention and awareness walk to be held Saturday (Sept.30) at Battlefield City Park

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Since 2002, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Out of the Darkness Walks have brought friends, neighbors, family members, and colleagues together to walk through their communities to raise public awareness and funds to support suicide prevention.

Its work includes education programs in local schools and workplaces, support for those who’ve lost loved ones, scientific research, and advocacy for critical mental health and suicide prevention legislation.

“The Out of the Darkness Walks happen all across the United States,” said April Cox. “There are over 440 walks this year, and 11 of them are happening right here in Missouri. This will be the first one in Greene County.”

Cox has taken on the task of organizing the inaugural event, which as of Friday, has 140 walkers signed up. Anybody who still wants to take part is encouraged to come out to the event Saturday morning at the Battlefield City Park with check-in time and a silent auction starting at 10 a.m. followed by an opening ceremony at 11 a.m. and the walk itself at 11:30 a.m.

Pizza from Pizza Ranch will be available at a concession stand along with other items and activities, including face and rock painting, a bead ceremony, Messages of Hope, and music.

Here’s the link for registering and donations: https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=9467

Most of the people who take part in the event have stories to tell about suicides by friends or family members or surviving a suicide attempt themselves.

Cox’s decision to take on the Herculean task of starting a new event like this was motivated by tragedy as well. Her nephew Dalton committed suicide at the age of 18 in 2021.

“Dalton was extremely smart and had a lot of goals and aspirations in life,” Cox recalled. “He graduated as the valedictorian of his class. It was completely out of the blue and took our family by surprise. It was devastating. After we lost him, I just wanted to get involved. I realized this can happen to anyone. The first walk I was a part of after he passed away was in Joplin, and it was a powerful event. So when I realized there was no one organizing one in Greene County, I decided to do it. I hope it opens the door for everyone to talk about this, get some resources and get some people help. It is an epidemic.”

Tracy Oeser will be the featured speaker at Saturday’s ceremony before the walk. The Republic, Mo. resident is the founder of Journey Thru Grief, an organization that provides aftercare to families and friends following the loss of a loved one to suicide. While living in Spokane, Washington, Tracy walked away from a 30-plus year career in accounting to start Journey Thru Grief after losing her 16-year-old daughter Chelsie to suicide in 2006.

“We had a struggle with Chelsie shortly before she died with her mental health,” Oeser explained. “We tried to look around for services. They were somewhat effective but we didn’t realize the degree to which Chelsie was struggling. She was very personable, energetic and had a lot of friends but even that couldn’t change her decision to make the choice. I had to leave work and struggled to find people who understood what I was going through. I decided it was time to devote more energy to it because no one talks about it and somebody needs to. We need to understand this isn’t an event where people just get over it in a week, month or even a year. This is trauma that goes on for decades and it’s generational trauma that trickles down to people that come along after us. We can’t heal if we don’t talk about it.”

Deziree Marsh, who serves on the Battlefield Advisory Park Board, agrees.

“There’s a stigma where people don’t want to talk about it,” she said. “But I feel if people would become more comfortable talking about it we might be able to help reduce some of these numbers.”

And the numbers are not good.

According to the latest data provided by the foundation for suicide prevention, middle-aged white men have the highest rate of suicide and are four times more likely to commit suicide than women. On average, there are 132 suicides per day nationwide, and white males account for almost 70 percent of them.

Missouri has seen a big increase in suicide rates since 2012. While the latest U.S. rate is 14 suicides for every 100,000 people, Missouri’s is 18.7 suicides per 100,000 people. In 2012 Missouri’s rate was 14.8. There was a steady rise in the state from 2012 to 2018 when it peaked at 19.5.

Oser’s aftercare for those who are dealing with the loss of a loved one takes them through the four phases of suicide loss. The first is devastation, which she points out is completely normal.

The second is the question and grow phase, where you search for answers and have a lot of “why” questions which is natural and could take a long time to go through. The third is the holding steady phase, where you start to define yourself in the new normal, although there are still setbacks.

And the fourth phase is acceptance, where you have not forgotten your loved one but you have accepted your future without them.

Oser pointed out there’s no normal amount of time that each phase should take and that one thing parents and loved ones should avoid is feeling guilty or blaming themselves for not having done more.

“When we get to that question phase, we start asking why it happened and what we may have done to contribute to that choice they made,” she said. “I think everyone goes through that. I lost a child and it’s engrained that we’re supposed to keep them safe. But we need to get the message out that we don’t know what’s going on in someone else’s mind unless they tell us. We can’t assume we were the cause for something so devastating.”

If you are in a crisis, help can be found by calling or texting 988.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.