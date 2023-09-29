WANTED: Police searching for man suspected of robbing Springfield, Mo., bank

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a bank on Friday.

Officers responded to the Legacy Bank at 4108 South National around 12:30 p.m. Investigators say he demanded money from the clerk. He did not show a weapon.

The bald suspect is approximately 5′10″ to 6′ tall with a blue shirt with a Superman logo and blue shorts.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, please contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1386 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com.

