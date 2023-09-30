Area pumpkin patches dealing with supply issues this year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the fall season finally underway, people across the Ozarks are eager to get into the fall spirit by decorating their homes and getting ready for Halloween a little early.

For many, that includes heading to one of the many pumpkin patches across the area to get started. One of those patches includes the Barnhouse Pumpkin Patch and Festival in Springfield, run by Travis Zarechi.

“This is our third year of doing the pumpkin patch,” Zarechi said. “Three years ago, we thought of doing something to help raise a little bit of money for youth baseball. So, we bought pumpkins and started putting pumpkins out here. It’s evolved into a patch with kids games, a hay maze, inflatables, and lots of things for kids and parents.”

While Zarechi and others are looking forward to the pumpkin season, it came with plenty of challenges this year. For pumpkins headed to the patch or for October decorations, farmers usually plant their crops in late June and early July. That gives the pumpkins 75 to 100 frost-free days to grow. However, Zarechi said that time frame this year led to a bad stretch of weather for local farmers.

“The developing drought hit at the wrong time for the pumpkin crop,” Zarechi said. “Along with the lack of rain, the excessive heat and humidity that we had back in August didn’t help. Some people I know had trouble with their corn burning up while others got their corn out at the right time, and it looked awesome.”

Zarechi also noted that it wasn’t just local farmers facing bad weather affecting their pumpkin crops.

“A lot of my other stuff that I brought in was from Ohio,” Zarechi said. “Even talking to the farmers out there, a lot of the white pumpkins didn’t make it this year. That has been pretty hard to come by and get. Most of my specialty pumpkins, stackable stuff and gourds came from here and they were just fine. Most of the oranges this year that we have will be from out of state.”

That picture has led to 40% of the patch’s supply being from local sources with the rest coming from outside of the state of Missouri. The supply in Missouri and other parts of the country have led to some increasing their prices to cover the extra costs to ship any pumpkins in. However, Zarechi is bucking that trend this season.

“The cost of the semi-load of pumpkins I just brought in and got delivered was about 20% higher than what it was last year and the year before,” Zarechi said. “I’m trying to eat that cost and not raise my prices over last year. I want to keep everything cheap and family-oriented so everyone can come out and have a good time.”

Zarechi is looking forward to an increase in customers through October 31st as the patch will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The patch, like many others, will have enough supply for people to carve plenty of jack-o-lanterns to get into the fall spirit this year.

