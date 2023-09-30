Battlefield Police searching for man who robbed a convenience store

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Battlefield Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a convenience store Friday morning.

The department says the man went to the Eagle Stop on Farm Road 125. He went to the register to make a small purchase, then pushed the manager and grabbed cash out of the register.

They say he was last seen running from the store -- into the neighborhood behind Dollar General.

If you recognize this man, call the Battlefield Police Department at (417) 890-9876.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.