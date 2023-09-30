Battlefield Police searching for man who robbed a convenience store

Battlefield, Mo. robbery suspect
Battlefield, Mo. robbery suspect(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Battlefield Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a convenience store Friday morning.

The department says the man went to the Eagle Stop on Farm Road 125. He went to the register to make a small purchase, then pushed the manager and grabbed cash out of the register.

They say he was last seen running from the store -- into the neighborhood behind Dollar General.

If you recognize this man, call the Battlefield Police Department at (417) 890-9876.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
Department of Corrections announces early release date for Gypsy Blancharde
18-point doe harvested
Bow hunter harvests 18-point doe in Shell Knob, Mo.
In May - a health alert from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, stated two...
Missouri Highway Patrol reports an increase in Xylazine in Ozarks
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
WANTED: Police searching for man suspected of robbing Springfield, Mo., bank
Ozarks Unsolved: Police are searching for hit-and-run driver who killed 11-year-old in Lebanon,...
OZARKS UNSOLVED: Lebanon, Mo., family of 12-year-old pleas for hit-and-run driver to come forward

Latest News

The Montclair in Springfield
A few people were taken to the hospital after fire at The Montclair senior living building
Water main break in Springfield.
City Utilities crews working water main break in northwest Springfield neighborhood
It won't be by much, but Saturday will be the peak of our mini heatwave.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Unseasonably warm but dry this weekend
It's the first time a national Out of the Darkness Community Walk sponsored by the American...
Suicide prevention and awareness walk to be held Saturday (Sept.30) at Battlefield City Park