City Utilities crews working water main break in northwest Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City Utilities crews are working to fix a water main break that has flooded a road in a northwest Springfield neighborhood.

The intersection of W. Nichols Street and N. Hutchinson Avenue is flooded, and crews will be there fixing it within the next couple of hours.

Neighbors in the area KY3 it looked like the sidewalk exploded because the water came out with so much force.

Officials with CU say no one completely lost water. But if you live in the area, you may notice some low pressure.

