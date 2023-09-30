A few people were taken to the hospital after fire at The Montclair senior living building

The Montclair in Springfield
The Montclair in Springfield(KY3)
By KY3 Staff and Michael Hoffman
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A few people have been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after a fire at The Montclair Senior Living building Friday evening.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, fire crews got the call around 5:45 p.m. Fire crews evacuated the whole building.

“We roughly have about 7- firefighters on a good day per shift. And at this fire, we had 45 firefighters here within 10 minutes. Every firefighter was put to work to make sure that the occupants were safe and make sure the fire was out,” said Springfield Fire Department Division Chief Eric Latimer.

The fire was contained to one room on the fourth floor. Fire crews say the fire did not spread further because of the sprinkler system. Chief Latimer says there is a lot of water damage from the sprinkler system.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the fire marshal.

