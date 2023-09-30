Lebanon man killed in Wright County crash

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Lebanon was killed in a crash that threw him out of his car Friday afternoon.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on Highway HH near Hartville around 3:25 p.m.

Troopers say Jon Donigan, 38, was thrown out of his car when it ran off the road, overturned, and then hit a fence.

This marks MSHP Troop G’s 26th fatal crash for 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.