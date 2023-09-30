Nixa school officials say juvenile did not have a gun during incident at football game

Nixa vs Carl Junction. Courtesy: Jerry Craft
Nixa vs Carl Junction. Courtesy: Jerry Craft(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa Public School officials say an incident at the Nixa Eagles game involving a juvenile did not involve a gun.

According to Nixa Public Schools Chief Communication Officer Zac Rantz, at the Eagles game against Carl Junction Friday night, Nixa police and Nixa High School police officers briefly detained a juvenile due to suspicious activity.

Officers questioned and searched the juvenile and did not find any weapons. The juvenile was then asked to leave the property. Officials are unable to confirm if the juvenile is a student at Nixa or elsewhere.

The Nixa Eagles beat Carl Junction 47-0.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-point doe harvested
Bow hunter harvests 18-point doe in Shell Knob, Mo.
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
WANTED: Police searching for man suspected of robbing Springfield, Mo., bank
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
Department of Corrections announces early release date for Gypsy Blancharde

Latest News

FILE- Chipotle
Federal agency sues Chipotle after a Kansas manager allegedly ripped off an employee’s hijab
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) passes with blocking from offensive lineman Brady Latham...
Max Johnson throws 2 TD passes for Texas A&M in win as Arkansas held to 174 total yards
Organizations host Celebrate Springfield to showcase what the city has to offer
Jonathan Eugene Schmidt O’Dell. Courtesy: Phelps County Sheriff's Department
Phelps County authorities searching for one of two inmates who escaped the jail Friday night