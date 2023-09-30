Nixa school officials say juvenile did not have a gun during incident at football game

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa Public School officials say an incident at the Nixa Eagles game involving a juvenile did not involve a gun.

According to Nixa Public Schools Chief Communication Officer Zac Rantz, at the Eagles game against Carl Junction Friday night, Nixa police and Nixa High School police officers briefly detained a juvenile due to suspicious activity.

Officers questioned and searched the juvenile and did not find any weapons. The juvenile was then asked to leave the property. Officials are unable to confirm if the juvenile is a student at Nixa or elsewhere.

The Nixa Eagles beat Carl Junction 47-0.

