Northwest Springfield neighborhood tired of heavy flooding from water main breaks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City Utilities crews worked Friday night to fix a water main break that flooded a road in a northwest Springfield neighborhood.

The intersection of W. Nichols Street and N. Hutchinson Avenue flooded, and crews were there and have fixed the break.

Neighbors in the area tell KY3 it looked like the sidewalk exploded because the water came out with so much force.

People who live nearby say it’s the second break from the same water line in 6 months, adding that the flood leaves behind dangerous conditions for people like Glen Pugh who is confined to a wheelchair after a workplace accident. He says it makes simple tasks like mowing his lawn difficult if not dangerous.

“It’s dangerous for me in general to go up and down here to mow to get close to that and there’s been time or two I got stuck over here and about tipped in his chair and went down inside there,” said Pugh. “One of my biggest concerns is these holes in this water running getting up in here my ground started dip down and like I said I’m the only person that moves out here.”

Pugh adds that on top of constant flooding his wife was diagnosed with cancer, making headaches like these just another thing that he and his family don’t want to deal with.

“We have to get to St. Louis and back all the time now, for her go up there to get her treatments,” said Pugh. “And between that and and and these headaches. I mean, it’s a pretty rancid situation.”

Officials with CU say no one completely lost water. But if you live in the area, you may have noticed some low pressure.

