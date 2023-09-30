One person taken to the hospital after fire at The Montclair senior living building

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At least one person has been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after a fire at The Montclair Senior Living building Friday evening.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, fire crews got the call around 5:45 p.m. Fire crews evacuated the whole building.

The fire was contained to one room on the fourth floor. Fire crews say the fire did not spread further because of the sprinkler system.

We will provide more details as they become available.

