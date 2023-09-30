One person taken to the hospital after fire at The Montclair senior living building

The Montclair in Springfield
The Montclair in Springfield(KY3)
By KY3 Staff and Michael Hoffman
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At least one person has been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after a fire at The Montclair Senior Living building Friday evening.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, fire crews got the call around 5:45 p.m. Fire crews evacuated the whole building.

The fire was contained to one room on the fourth floor. Fire crews say the fire did not spread further because of the sprinkler system.

We will provide more details as they become available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
Department of Corrections announces early release date for Gypsy Blancharde
18-point doe harvested
Bow hunter harvests 18-point doe in Shell Knob, Mo.
In May - a health alert from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, stated two...
Missouri Highway Patrol reports an increase in Xylazine in Ozarks
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
WANTED: Police searching for man suspected of robbing Springfield, Mo., bank
Ozarks Unsolved: Police are searching for hit-and-run driver who killed 11-year-old in Lebanon,...
OZARKS UNSOLVED: Lebanon, Mo., family of 12-year-old pleas for hit-and-run driver to come forward

Latest News

It's the first time a national Out of the Darkness Community Walk sponsored by the American...
Suicide prevention and awareness walk to be held Saturday (Sept.30) at Battlefield City Park
Fall will return next week with a welcome pattern change
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying quite warm this weekend
Courtesy: Ozarks Sports Zone
High School Football: See Ozarks Sports Zone’s LIVE scoreboard for Week 6
Capitol Building
Missouri congressman among those who blocked GOP measure to keep government open