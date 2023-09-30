Organizations host Celebrate Springfield to showcase what the city has to offer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Local organizations across Springfield are hosting an event to showcase the best parts of the city.

Celebrate Springfield is happening on Sunday, October 1, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Families can come out and enjoy fun activities at this free event. There will be live entertainment, food trucks, crafts, and more. The goal is to get people to learn more about Springfield and grow to appreciate where they live.

“Everybody gets into their day-to-day routine, and you don’t take the opportunity to get out and to explore and really understand what all is here. I think it’s a really important feature that we have here and a great opportunity to let the community come out and to learn about the different opportunities,” said Erin Danastasio with the Hatch Foundation.

Danastasio says she hopes that people can walk away with a greater love for Springfield.

“I hope they walk away understanding what Springfield has to offer, I hope that they fall in love with our mission a little bit more, which is just to love where you live. Our purpose is to help Springfield come together and to learn that you can have fun without going far,” said Danastasio.

The event takes place at the Springfield Art Museum. Parking is limited, so visitors are encouraged to park at Missouri State University at the southwest corner of National Avenue and Grand Street. Shuttles will be there to take people to the event.

