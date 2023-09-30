Phelps County authorities searching for one of two inmates who escaped the jail Friday night

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are searching for one of two inmates after they escaped from the Phelps County Jail Friday night.

According to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, around 11 p.m. Friday, the two inmates escaped by breaking the structural integrity of the cell and left the building.

A short time later, one of the inmates, Steven Timothy Scott, turned himself in.

The other inmate, 33-year-old Jonathan Eugene Schmidt O’Dell, is still on the run., He is described as 6 foot one inch tall, 200 lbs., with brown hair, blue eyes, and a full beard at the time of his booking. He may have shaved his beard to disguise his identity.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a maroon-colored shirt with a Phelps County logo and brown slacks with a tan stripe. He is considered extremely dangerous and was being held in the jail for several weapons charges.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.

